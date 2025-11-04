McDonald's CEO Reveals His Favourite Menu Item - And It's Not A Burger

When it comes to McDonald's, everyone has their go-to order - whether it's the iconic Big Mac, a pack of golden fries, or a creamy Vanilla Cone. But what happens when the person in charge of the global fast-food empire has to pick a favourite? In a playful twist, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski took on a "McDonald's Menu Item Tournament" challenge, sharing his personal favourites in a bracket-style showdown that delighted foodies online.

Posted on LinkedIn, the video featured Kempczinski choosing between some of McDonald's most popular menu items to determine his ultimate favourite. The line-up included classics like the Egg McMuffin, Big Mac, World Famous Fries, McCrispy Chicken Sandwich, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, Vanilla Cone, Apple Pie, Quarter Pounder with Cheese (QPC) and Snack Wrap.

Between the Egg McMuffin and Big Mac, the CEO leaned towards the breakfast classic. Interestingly, McDonald's fries emerged as a strong contender, defeating the Egg McMuffin, McCrispy and Filet-O-Fish before losing to Chicken McNuggets.

As the rounds progressed, the Chicken McNuggets overtook the McCrispy Strips but couldn't beat the Vanilla Cone. The creamy dessert was then edged out by the Quarter Pounder with Cheese (QPC) Burger, setting up the final match-up between the QPC and the Snack Wrap.

In the end, the humble Snack Wrap - featuring McCrispy Strips, shredded lettuce, cheese, and a soft tortilla - triumphed as Kempczinski's top choice. Its win was perfectly timed, as the Snack Wrap made its long-awaited return to McDonald's US menus in July this year after nearly a decade's absence.

The fun video offered fans a rare peek into the personal favourites of McDonald's top executive - and reignited love for a once-retired classic.