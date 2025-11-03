"<i>Videshi</i> Turns To <i>Swadeshi</i>": McDonald's Launches Multi-Millet Burger Bun Using Indian Technology

Millets have made their way into the global fast-food space with the launch of McDonald's Multi-Millet Burger Bun in India. This innovative bun with the goodness of five millets has been co-developed by McDonald's India and the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Mysore, which operates under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Benefits Of Eating Millets

Millets are small-seeded cereal crops from the grass family, such as jowar (sorghum), bajra (pearl millet), and ragi (finger millet). These grains are known for being gluten-free and nutritionally dense, and are often promoted for their environmental sustainability.

Indigenous Technology Behind the Bun

The Multi-Millet Bun is made using food technology developed by CFTRI. Union Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, announced the launch on X (formerly Twitter), describing it as a moment of pride for Indian innovation. He shared an image of the McDonald's burger featuring packaging labelled with a "Multi-Millet Bun" sticker.

Introducing Millets In The Fast-Food Sector

CFTRI's millet-based formulation aims to improve the nutritional value of bakery products while supporting sustainable agricultural practices. The initiative reflects a broader trend of integrating traditional grains into modern food items.

A Boost To India's Millet Movement

Dr Singh referred to the launch as a milestone in India's Millet Movement and a step towards connecting farmers with markets. With this development, McDonald's India becomes one of the first global quick-service restaurant chains to introduce millets into its menu, highlighting the growing influence of Indian agricultural research on global food trends.

The Union Minister also visited McDonald's at ECE House, Delhi, to celebrate and promote the Multi-Millet Buns in McDonald's restaurants.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald's India (North & East), said, "McDonald's has always been a strong believer in the Government's initiatives and remains committed to creating meaningful collaborations that benefit Indian consumers. The multi-millet bun is a step in that direction, bringing together taste and nutrition while supporting local farmers. This initiative started in McDonald's Mumbai. Since then, we have been promoting this across our restaurants."

What Is The Multi-Millet Bun Made Of?

The bun contains five types of millets - three major (bajra, ragi, jowar) and two minor (proso and kodo) - which together make up 22 per cent of its composition.

How To Try The New Millet Burger Bun?

Customers can choose the Multi-Millet Bun with any burger by selecting it during their order, either in-store or via the McDelivery app, for an additional ₹10. The bun will be available through other ordering channels in the near future.

The inclusion of the Multi-Millet Bun is part of McDonald's India's ongoing efforts to explore nutritional alternatives. Its continued availability will depend on customer feedback and demand.