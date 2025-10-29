McDonald's Launches Largest Overseas Innovation Hub In Hyderabad

Global fast-food giant McDonald's has significantly expanded its footprint outside the United States with the formal inauguration of its sprawling Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad's HITEC City.

The state-of-the-art facility was officially launched on Wednesday by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister for IT & Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu, further cementing Hyderabad's reputation as a leading destination for global business and technology hubs.

The new office is massive, occupying 1.56 lakh square feet, and has been designated as McDonald's single largest centre outside its home base in the US. It is strategically positioned to serve as the Global Hub for Innovation and Enterprise Operations, focusing on technology, data analytics, finance, and other corporate functions that are crucial to the brand's worldwide operations.

The move is expected to serve as a major economic booster for the region. The Global Capability Centre (GCC) is set to directly create employment opportunities for over 1,200 highly skilled professionals.

Furthermore, this significant corporate investment is anticipated to have a positive ripple effect on allied sectors, including commercial real estate, services, and logistics, thereby stimulating broader economic growth across the state.

More About McDonald's

Founded in 1940, McDonald's is one of the world's largest fast-food chains, serving millions of customers daily across more than 100 countries. In India, the brand operates through two master franchisees, catering to diverse regional tastes with a menu tailored for local preferences. Over the years, McDonald's has expanded beyond quick service to focus on technology-driven innovation and sustainable business practices globally.