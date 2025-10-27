Exclusive: Zepto's New 'You Decide Your Refund' Feature Goes Viral, Company Responds

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has rolled out a new feature called 'You Decide Your Refund', allowing users to choose their own refund amount - anywhere between 30 to 100 percent - for issues such as spoiled or missing items. The feature introduces a refund slider that lets customers select their preferred compensation amount.

Explaining the idea behind this new option, Ankit Agarwal, Chief Product Officer, Zepto, told NDTV Food, "At Zepto, we've always believed that trust is the foundation of every order. Our new 'You Decide Your Refund' feature empowers users to determine the refund amount themselves if they're not happy with a product available on our platform."

He further elaborated, "Instead of us dictating what's fair, we're putting that decision in the hands of our users. It's a small but powerful step towards building radical transparency and long-term trust with our customers."

The refund option is limited to quality issues with fruits, vegetables and eggs only. It does not apply to meat or packaged food, Zepto confirmed to NDTV Food. The feature is currently being piloted with a select group of users.

An image of the feature, which has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), shows a customer support chat where a user reported an issue with a fruit chaat (1 piece). The customer was shown a slider with a refund range from ₹14 to ₹48. A note below the slider reads: "Claim this refund ONLY if nothing can be used."

The update has sparked mixed reactions online. While some users have praised the flexibility for small issues - like a single spoiled fruit or a cracked egg in a larger order - others feel the design might subtly pressure customers to claim a smaller refund.

Take a look at some of the reactions to this new feature:

A user wrote, "imo this is a good option since many times only 1-2 fruits from a big batch go bad and earlier, I either skipped asking or ended up getting full refund. Partial refund feels more fair and guilt free for people who actually care."

Another appreciated, "Love Zepto's refund slider! I often get egg crates with 2/6 broken. 50% back feels fair since 4 are usable, despite the cleanup hassle. Genius for platforms like Zepto to spot loyal customers this way, building trust and retention. Huge potential to build a high-trust ecosystem and figuring out you shouldn't let churn."

A skeptical user wrote, "I actually think this is a good idea but India is a low trust country and people are always trying to game the system with their jugaad and hacks so eventually this won't work out."

Part of a long post in support of the feature read, "There is a reason why most consumer businesses fail in India. Suppose I order a 12-pack eggs and 1 egg is cracked/spoilt. I applied for a refund and under the default model, I used to get the full refund for the entire 12-pack. Is this beneficial to me? Yes. Is it right for me to get 11 free eggs? No. I feel bad whenever this happens - so I like that I can decide to get a fair refund."