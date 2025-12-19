King Charles Shows Off Beer-Pouring Skills At London's New Guinness Brewery

Christmas cheer met royal charm in London as King Charles tried his hand at pouring the "perfect" pint of beer during a visit to the newly opened Guinness Open Gate Brewery. The king received a crash course in the art of pouring Guinness beer: tilt the glass at a 45-degree angle, pour smoothly, and let it settle for 60 to 70 seconds-time for an astonishing 300 million bubbles to rise, reported BBC.

Trainer Leo Ravina declared the king's effort "perfect", though King Charles quipped, "If you say so," before wiping away his Guinness moustache. The king, in high spirits, received applause for his handiwork and accepted the praise with humility.

This outing marked his first public appearance since sharing positive news about his cancer treatment progress in a recent video message.

Exploring New Beer Flavours And Technology

While the classic pint stole the show, the king was introduced to a quirky twist - printing images on beer foam using beetroot or carrot juice. He also explored the unique brews on offer, including an apricot-flavoured beer.

The royal visit also included a stroll through a Christmas-themed food market brimming with indulgent treats - cakes crowned with whipped cream, pies, and tarts. Among the guests was filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, who is promoting her modern take on A Christmas Carol, titled Christmas Karma.

A Boost For Hospitality Sector

The 73 million pounds Guinness Open Gate Brewery aims to be a major visitor attraction while producing a range of beers. Welcoming the king's seasonal stop, Nik Jhangiani of Diageo said, "Pubs and restaurants are the heartbeat of the hospitality sector, and this is a wonderful show of support for the industry."

King Charles seemed to enjoy his experience of meeting new people and exploring the advancement in the world of beer, a drink tied to culture and tradition in the UK.