Customer Praises Zomato Delivery Agent With Disability For "Smooth" Service

A recent LinkedIn post about a Zomato food delivery has gone viral for all the right reasons - highlighting how technology and thoughtfulness can come together to make food delivery more inclusive. In the post, a Zomato customer reflected on her experience that started as routine food ordering but soon turned into an inspiring example of thoughtful design and inclusivity in everyday activities.

According to the post, the customer placed an order through Zomato and received an automated call within a minute. The system informed her that the assigned delivery partner was a person with a disability and asked if she was comfortable proceeding or would prefer an alternative arrangement.

A few minutes later, the delivery partner - who uses a wheelchair - personally called to request if the customer could come downstairs to collect the order. The interaction, as the post describes, was "warm, respectful, and effortless."

"The process was smooth, timely, and designed to ensure accessibility for everyone involved," the user wrote. What impressed the customer most was how seamlessly the system handled accessibility. The order arrived on time, communication was clear, and the overall experience felt natural rather than exceptional - just as inclusion should be.

"This is what thoughtful inclusion looks like," the post read. "No special effort, just smart design that supports both the customer and the delivery partner." The user also praised Zomato's approach as "a great example of inclusive efficiency - a process that ensures dignity, clarity, and timeliness for everyone."

Social Media Reacts To Zomato's Inclusive Model

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing appreciation from users across industries, who applauded Zomato's initiative for integrating accessibility into its operations.

One user commented, "The neurodiverse programme of Zomato was one of the most impressive entries and even won the DEI Award by BCCI last year." Another wrote, "Love places where diversity and inclusion are not just taglines but part of the culture."

Several users also credited the technology that made the experience possible, highlighting Swostik Siddarth Daga's NeoMotion wheelchair - a device developed at IIT Madras that enables greater mobility for differently-abled individuals.

"I see some businesses take up neurodivergent and disability hiring very seriously," a user shared, recounting a similar experience at a retail store where a hearing-impaired staff member went the extra mile to assist them.

The viral post underlines a growing recognition of inclusive practices in India's food delivery and service sectors. As one commenter aptly put it: inclusion works best "when it's part of the design, not an afterthought."