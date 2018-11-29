Frequent Sauna May Boost Heart Health: 9 Foods That May Help Too 

Regular sauna may reduce risk of death from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in people aged 50 years and above, revealed a new study. According to the scientists, sauna sessions help lower blood pressure, which happens to be a key factor for increased risk of heart disease and death. High blood pressure is a condition where the force of blood against the artery walls is higher than usual. If your blood pressure readings are consistently 140 over 90, or higher, over a number of weeks, you may be at risk of high blood pressure or hypertension.

The findings revealed that mortality from CVD among people who used a sauna four to seven times a week was 2.7 fatal CVD events, compared to 10.1 events in those who used a sauna once a week.

For the study, the researchers involved 1,688 participants with an average age of 63 years and followed them for 15 years. 51.4 percent of the participants were women. "More regular sauna use is associated with a lower risk of death from CVD in middle-aged to elderly women as well as in men," said Professor Jari Laukkanen from the University of Eastern Finland.

"There are several possible reasons why sauna use may decrease the risk of death due to CVD. Our research team has shown in previous studies that high sauna use is associated with lower blood pressure," said Laukkanen. The benefits of sauna do not just end here. Sauna use is also said to trigger an increase in heart rate equal to that seen in low to moderate intensity physical exercise -- known to be good for patients with heart disease.

The findings, published in the journal BMC Medicine, showed that the number of new cases of mortality due to heart disease decreased as the time spent in the sauna per week increased. It was also found that those who spent over 45 minutes per week in the sauna in total, the risk was 5.1 percent; whereas, for those who spent less than 15 minutes per week in the sauna in total, the risk was 9.6 percent.

The study was observational in nature, the researchers emphasised on the need for further research to understand if the findings apply to other populations.

Foods For Heart

Your diet plays a crucial role in maintaining your heart health. For healthy heart, one is advised to steer clear of saturated fats and processed junk. Fill your diet with protein-rich, fibre-rich and omega-3 fatty acid-rich foods.

Here are some foods that you must include in your heart-healthy diet:

1. Nuts like walnuts, almonds and dates

2. Oats

3. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna and mackerel

4. Berries

5. Flaxseeds

6. Spinach

7. Beans

8. Tofu

9. Broccoli

Include these foods in your daily diet, but make sure you do not overconsume. Moderation is the key to healthy heart.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

