Chhattisgarh Finds Land To Build Houses For MLAs, Villagers Say Won't Leave

A row is brewing at a village near Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur after the state government decided to build houses for 90 MLAs and officers.

Under the wide shadow of a banyan tree at Nakati village, women were seen holding their children and old men carrying faded property papers. Some of the women held sticks as they sat in silence. They said it is for self-protection.

At least 85 families at this village are on a dharna against the government order to take their land for building houses for MLAs and officers.

The villagers say they have lived here for nearly 40 years. They have built walls with their own hands, and generations have played in the courtyards.

Some of them showed government leases, while others showed funds they have received under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to build what now might be taken away. A few villagers said it's their ancestral land.

Nakati falls under the Dharsiwa assembly constituency which is represented by MLA Anuj Sharma. Mr Sharma said the government is following proper procedure and will not allow the villagers to suffer.

"I have spoken to the villagers. No one in need will be harmed. We will ensure justice," he said.

In government records, 58 acres of land in Nakati are listed as pasture land meant for cattle. The government has proposed this land to be used to build houses for 90 MLAs and officials - a new colony for power.

Out of this, 32 acres are with 85 families who now face eviction notices. On paper, they are illegal occupants. Their plots range from 1,200 sqft to 20,000 sqft.