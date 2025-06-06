PM Invited To G7 Summit In Canada's Kananaskis This Month

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has invited PM Modi to the G7 summit, signalling a marked thaw in India-Canada relations.

In a big sign of India-Canada ties healing after hitting an all-time low under former prime minister Justin Trudeau, his successor Mark Carney has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the G7 summit in the country later this month. Indicating that he will attend, PM Modi said he is looking forward to meeting Mr Carney at the summit, which will be held from June 15 to 17.

Taking to X on Friday, PM Modi said he had received a call from the Canadian Prime Minister and that the two countries would work together with "renewed vigour", guided by mutual respect.

Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 6, 2025

"Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month. As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the Summit," the Prime Minister wrote.

Given the strained relationship between India and Canada, there had been speculation over whether Canada would send an invite to Prime Minister Modi or whether it would prove to be the first G7 summit since 2019 that he would not be attending.

News agency PTI had also reported, citing sources, that the PM would have skipped the summit even if he had got the invite as such a visit "would have required a lot of groundwork considering the current state of ties between the two sides".

Downs And Ups

The India-Canada relationship was jolted in 2023, when then prime minister Trudeau had claimed in the Canadian parliament, without offering any evidence, that "Indian agents" were involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The allegation has been rubbished repeatedly by New Delhi, and Canada has failed to produce any proof since then

The following year, the relationship worsened further when the Indian High Commissioner was termed a "person of interest" in the killing. India dismissed the fresh charge as "ludicrous" and withdrew the High Commissioner and some diplomats while expelling six Canadian officials, including Canada's acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler.

Hopes for an improvement in ties took root after Mr Trudeau resigned as prime minister earlier this year and brightened when Mark Carney won the Canadian elections in April. Even though Mr Carney is from the same Liberal Party as Mr Trudeau, he has described the India-Canada relationship as "incredibly important" and suggested that differences could be resolved through "mutual respect".

The invitation to PM Modi is being seen as a big step in that direction as well as a snub to Khalistani elements in Canada, who had lobbied that it not be sent.