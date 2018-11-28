High Blood Pressure Problem? Here's Why You Should Include Fennel or Saunf In Your Diet

High blood pressure is a condition where the force of blood against the artery wall is too high. It happens to be one of the most common cardiovascular conditions around the world. According to the study conducted in 2017 by science journal, The Lancet, over 1 billion people worldwide are suffering from high blood pressure currently. People with high blood pressure are often asked to take extra care of their diet and lifestyle habits. Poor dietary choices, excess consumption of junk food and alcohol can have a detrimental effect on your blood pressure levels. An ideal high blood pressure diet should be a mix of healthy fruits, vegetables, whole grains and nuts and seeds. It is better to avoid foods with excess salt. Excess sodium disturbs the water balance in your body. The extra fluid leads to extra strain on your blood vessels, which further results in high blood pressure. There are plenty of natural herbs and spices that are known to regulate blood pressure; fennel or saunf is one of them. Here's how it helps.

Here's How Saunf Helps Regulate Blood Pressure

According to Macrobiotic Nutritionist and Health Practitioner Shilpa Arora, fennel seeds are an excellent addition to a high blood pressure diet. A study published in the Journal of Food Science, found that chewing on fennel seeds helped increase the nitrite content in saliva, making it a great natural way to keep a check on blood pressure levels. 'Healing Spices' by Dr. Bharat B. Aggarwal with Deborah Yost also says in favour of the flavourful spice, "Moroccan researchers found that fennel lowered systolic blood pressure in animals with laboratory-induced high blood pressure. Their results were published in the Journal Clinical and Experimental Hypertension." Shilpa tells us that fennel seeds are also a very rich source of potassium and since potassium is an essential component of cells and body fluids, it helps control your heart rate and blood pressure. In simpler words, potassium helps negate the ill-effects of sodium and restores water balance.

Fennel seeds are an excellent addition to a high blood pressure diet

How To Have Fennel For Regulating High Blood Pressure Levels?

Chewing fennel seeds help maintain healthy potassium levels in the body. You can also mix dried fennel powder in water and drink it on an empty stomach. Or make this delicious fennel tea.

