Himachal Pradesh Management Aptitude Test Scheduled For June 10, Details Here

HPU MAT 2025 Admit Card: Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is scheduled to conduct the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) on June 10, 2025. The admit card for the same was released on June 4, 2025. Candidates who are yet to download the admit card can do so by visiting the official website, nadmissions.hpushimla.in.

HPU MAT is a management entrance exam conducted by Himachal Pradesh University for admission to MBA and PGDM programs at HPU Business School and HPU Regional Centre, Dharamshala.

HPU MAT 2025 Admit Card: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website, nadmissions.hpushimla.in.

Click on "Login For Already Registered".

Enter your login credentials like Mobile number and password.

Hit "Login" button.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download your admit card to take to the examination centre.

HPU MAT 2025 Admit Card: Details To Check On Admit Card

Candidates must make sure to check for the following details on HPU MAT 2025 admit card:

Name of candidate

Candidate's roll number

Candidate's address

Exam venue

Exam date

Exam time

For any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the respective authorities.

