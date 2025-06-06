Diabetes Diet: These Summer Foods Will Help You Better Manage Your Blood Sugar Levels

Certain summer foods can help manage blood sugar levels due to their high water content, fibre, antioxidants, and low glycemic index. These foods aid in slowing down the digestion and absorption of sugar, preventing blood sugar spikes. Choosing seasonal, hydrating, and nutrient-dense foods during the hot months can not only help control blood sugar but also promote overall health and hydration, something especially important for people with diabetes during summer. In this article, we share a list of summer foods you can add to your diet to better manage blood sugar levels.

These summer foods can help manage blood sugar levels

1. Cucumber

Cucumbers are low in carbohydrates and have a high water content, making them ideal for blood sugar management. They also contain compounds like cucurbitacins that may help regulate insulin release. Eating cucumbers in salads or as a snack helps keep you full without raising blood sugar levels.

2. Bitter gourd

Bitter gourd is a traditional summer vegetable known for its natural insulin-like compounds, such as polypeptide-p. These help in lowering blood sugar by enhancing glucose uptake and reducing glucose production in the liver. Consuming bitter gourd juice or lightly cooked karela regularly may significantly improve glycemic control.

3. Bottle gourd

Bottle gourd is low in calories, high in water and soluble fibre, which slows sugar absorption. It also supports hydration and helps in reducing cravings, making it useful for those with diabetes. Drinking lauki juice or having it in soups and curries can support blood sugar management.

4. Jamun

Jamun is a seasonal fruit with compounds like jamboline and ellagic acid, which help regulate insulin activity and improve glucose tolerance. It has a low glycemic index, making it a smart choice for blood sugar control. Consuming the fruit or its seed powder regularly in summer is beneficial.

5. Watermelon

Though sweet, watermelon has a high water content and a relatively low calorie load per serving. Its natural sugars are released slowly when eaten in moderation. The presence of amino acids like L-citrulline also improves blood flow, indirectly benefiting metabolism and sugar regulation.

6. Fenugreek leaves

Fresh fenugreek leaves are common in summer and are rich in soluble fibre and compounds like trigonelline that improve insulin sensitivity. They slow digestion and absorption of carbohydrates. Adding methi leaves to rotis, dals, or curries can offer consistent blood sugar support.

7. Coconut water

Coconut water is a natural summer hydrator with a low glycemic index. It contains magnesium, potassium, and amino acids that support metabolic function and enhance insulin action. A moderate amount (1 cup) of fresh coconut water can be refreshing and blood sugar-friendly.

8. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are low in carbs and packed with antioxidants like lycopene, which may improve insulin resistance and reduce inflammation. They're also hydrating and versatile, making them an excellent addition to salads, salsas, and cooked dishes for stable blood sugar levels.

9. Mint

Mint leaves help cool the body during summer and support digestion and blood sugar control. Mint has compounds that may help regulate glucose metabolism. Drinking mint-infused water or adding mint chutney to meals may provide metabolic benefits in hot weather.

Many of these summer foods are rich in nutrients like magnesium, vitamin C, and polyphenols, which support insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.