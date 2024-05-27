Heart: Follow These Diet Tips This Summer For Better Cardiovascular Health

Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants and nutrients which help boost heart health

A healthy diet in summer is crucial for heart health because the increased temperatures can strain the cardiovascular system, making it essential to support the heart with nutritious foods. Diet changes can significantly help by providing essential nutrients, maintaining hydration, and managing blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Consuming a variety of healthy foods can reduce inflammation, improve lipid profiles, and enhance overall heart function. Keep reading as we share a list of summer foods you can add to your diet for better heart health.

10 Diet tips to follow this summer for better cardiovascular health:

1. Eat more fruits and veggies

Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which help reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, and improve cholesterol levels. Aim for at least 5-7 servings a day. Include a variety of colours in your diet, such as berries, leafy greens, and bell peppers, to ensure a wide range of nutrients.

2. Choose whole grains

Whole grains contain fibre, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Replace refined grains with whole grains like oats, brown rice, quinoa, and whole wheat bread. Start your day with oatmeal or switch to whole-grain pasta for meals.

3. Include healthy fats

Healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, can help lower triglycerides, reduce inflammation, and improve overall heart function. Consume fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines at least twice a week. Use olive oil for cooking and dressings, and snack on nuts and seeds.

4. Limit saturated and trans fats

Reducing intake of saturated and trans fats can help lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Choose lean cuts of meat, remove skin from poultry, and avoid processed foods high in trans fats. Opt for cooking methods like grilling, baking, or steaming instead of frying.

5. Reduce sodium intake

Excess sodium can increase blood pressure, a major risk factor for heart disease. Limit processed and packaged foods, use herbs and spices for seasoning instead of salt, and choose low-sodium options when available. Aim for less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day.

6. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration helps maintain normal heart function and blood pressure levels. Drink at least 8 glasses of water a day, and more if you are active or spending time in the heat. Include hydrating foods like cucumbers and watermelon in your diet.

7. Consume fibre-rich foods

Fibre helps lower cholesterol levels and supports overall heart health. Eat plenty of fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains. Aim for at least 25-30 grams of fibre per day. Add beans to salads, eat whole fruits, and choose high-fibre snacks like nuts and seeds.

8. Limit added sugars

Reducing added sugars can help prevent weight gain and lower the risk of developing heart disease. Avoid sugary drinks, candies, and desserts. Read labels to check for added sugars in packaged foods and opt for natural sweeteners like honey or fruit when needed.

By following these diet tips, you can enhance your cardiovascular health and enjoy a healthier, more energetic summer.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.