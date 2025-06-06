UK's Shrewsbury School to Launch Indian Branch With Cambridge Curriculum

Shrewsbury School, a renowned UK institute, is set to establish a co-educational boarding school in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. The new campus will accommodate up to 600 students and prepare them for the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) in grades 9 and 10, followed by A Levels in grades 11 and 12 - qualifications recognized by top international universities.

Spanning 150 acres, the Shrewsbury School campus in India will feature:

Academic Infrastructure

Performing & Visual Arts Block

Aquatic Centre

Administrative Block

Pupil Boarding Blocks

Multi-Cuisine Mess & Recreational Facilities

Faculty Accommodation

Indoor Sports Complex

Outdoor Sports Facilities

Health & Medical Centre

200-Seat Amphitheatre

Shrewsbury School India will offer the Cambridge Curriculum while maintaining the same values, ethos, and educational goals as its UK counterpart. The school aims to deliver a well-rounded education tailored to each student's needs.

The Shrewsbury International School India places strong emphasis on critical thinking, character development, and nurturing individual potential. As written on the homepage of the school's website:

"At Shrewsbury India, there will be a strong emphasis on individual responsibility, personal appearance, independent learning, and respect for both people and property. Pupils will be expected to adhere strictly to codes of behavior, discipline, and self-discipline integral to fostering a confident and socially aware school community. Our pupils will be actively encouraged to engage in deep thinking, develop independent thought, and demonstrate consideration for others."

Admissions for students aged 11 to 18 are expected to begin in August 2025.