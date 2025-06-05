"She Was Writhing In Pain": Girl Dies, Family Accuses Hospital Of Lapses

A teenager who fell unconscious allegedly due to loud DJ music died hours later in Bihar. The 15-year-old, who was suffering from a heart disease, was rushed by her family to a hospital where she died.

The family of Pinky Kumari - from Rasidpur village - has accused the doctors of delay in treatment and complained to the police. They said they had to wait for an hour at the hospital for treatment while the girl was writhing in pain.

Around 11 pm on Wednesday, a wedding ritual was underway in the neighbouring house where DJ music was being played at a high volume. The neighbours allegedly took out a procession of sorts with the DJ, and the girl went out to see it and suddenly fainted.

After this, the family took her to Sadar Hospital on a bike. The girl's father, a rickshaw puller, said that only formalities were done in the name of treatment in the hospital. He alleged that the girl died due to the negligence of the doctors.

The girl's uncle, Motilal Sah, accused doctor Ashish Kumar of negligence. He said that the treatment started about an hour after they reached the hospital. During this time, the girl kept writhing in pain, but no one treated her, he said. He said that they have complained at the local police station. Her family has demanded that the administration scan the CCTV footage of the hospital and take action against the negligent doctor and other employees.

The angry family members also raised slogans against the hospital administration. Soon, locals joined them in large numbers. They demanded strict action against the accused doctors. On receiving the information of the incident, Nagar Parishad Chairman Rajan Nandan Singh also reached the spot. He said, "This is clearly a case of negligence of the doctor and the hospital," adding that he will meet the District Officer and apply for action against the concerned officers and doctors.

Soon after, the police team reached the hospital and pacified the people protesting against the hospital administration.

The uncle said that Pinky was suffering from a heart disease and she was also treated at the Pant Hospital in Delhi. Her father, Pramod used to arrange for medicines worth about Rs 1500 every week by driving a rickshaw, he said.

