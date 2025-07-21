Hidden Heart Attack: Why Some People Fail To Identify A Heart Attack Until It's Too Late

Chest pain, pain in the left arm, rapid heartbeat and shortness of breath are typical symptoms of a heart attack. However, heart attacks don't always arrive with dramatic chest-clutching pain. Many go unnoticed and these are called silent or hidden heart attacks, and they can be just as dangerous, if not more.

A silent or hidden heart attack has no symptoms, mild symptoms or unrecognised symptoms. Silent heart attacks can be more dangerous, since you don't know you are having a heart attack, which may delay seeking medical help to limit the damage.

"A hidden heart attack occurs when the typical symptoms, like severe chest pain or breathlessness, are mild, vague, or even absent," said Dr. Bipin Kumar Dubey, HOD-Cardiology at Max Hospital.

How to recognise a hidden heart attack

Unlike a normal heart attack, hidden heart attacks show subtle, creeping symptoms that people usually overlook. "Instead, people might feel slight discomfort, fatigue, indigestion, or a bit of pressure in the chest, jaw, or upper back. These subtle signs are often mistaken for acidity, flu, or general tiredness and are usually ignored," Dr. Dubey explained.

Identifying these symptoms promptly, particularly if you have risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, or a family history, can give you critical time to seek medical help and potentially prevent a severe heart attack.

Here's why some people fail to recognise a heart attack

"There are several reasons why people don't recognise these attacks. Women, older adults, and people with diabetes are more likely to experience atypical symptoms."

"In diabetics, nerve damage (neuropathy) can dull pain sensations, masking the intensity of a heart attack. Additionally, those who have never had heart issues before may simply not suspect it, especially if they are otherwise active or feel 'healthy'," the expert added.

Dangers of hidden heart attacks

Unfortunately, silent heart attacks can cause just as much heart damage as obvious ones. "Over time, untreated damage weakens the heart and increases the risk of future, more severe attacks or heart failure," he said.

How to identify a hidden heart attack

"The only way to catch a hidden heart attack is through regular health checkups, especially if you have risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, or a family history of heart disease. An ECG, stress test, or echocardiogram can help identify past silent events," Dr. Dubey advised.

It is important to pay attention to how you're feeling. "Pay attention to your body, even small signs matter. It's better to check and be wrong than to ignore and be too late," the expert urged.

(Dr. Bipin Kumar Dubey, HOD-Cardiology & Principal Director - Interventional Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Dwarka)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.