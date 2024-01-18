Video: College Student Collapses In Middle Of Coaching Class In Indore, Dies

An 18-year-old college student died Wednesday evening after suffering a heart attack during a coaching class in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. Madhav, a resident of the city's Bhanwarkuan area, was studying for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) entrance exam, and was attending a class at one of several coaching centres in the city when he was struck by chest pain.

CCTV footage of the classroom captured the entire distressing incident.

The young man, wearing a black shirt is seen seated in the midst of dozens of MPPSC aspirants, all of whom are seated elbow-to-elbow and crammed into a large room. As the 32-second video plays out Madhav initially seems perfectly fine, sitting straight and focusing on his books.

कितना खतरनाक है यह सब देखना इंदौर में 18 साल का लड़का पीएससी की तैयारी कर रहा था कोचिंग सेंटर में ही हार्ट अटैक आ गया शिक्षक कह रहे हैं पढ़ाई में भी अच्छा था कोई तनाव नहीं था अस्पताल ले गए शाम को उसकी मौत हो गई pic.twitter.com/ia7Uvut7rS — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 18, 2024

Ten seconds into the video he leans over his desk and seems to be in some discomfort. The young man seated next to him leans over and rubs Madhav's back, and seems to ask if he is in pain. With Madhav apparently still in pain, his friend then urgently tries to catch the instructor's attention.

Seconds later Madhav collapses completely, slipping off his desk and falling to the floor.

Alarmed students all around realise by now there is a medical emergency amidst them and they rush to help. Madhav was admitted to a nearby private hospital but, tragically, died hours later.

Madhav's death has focused attention, again, on the 'silent heart attack', which media reports claim has claimed at least four lives in Indore alone over the past few weeks. Last year too there were several reports of 'silent heart attacks', including a 55-year-old businessman who died while exercising and a 16-year-old girl who died, also of a suspected cardiac incident, while in school.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.