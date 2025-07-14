These Hidden Signs Of Heart Attack You Might Feel Days In Advance

There can be hidden signs of a heart attack, and some of these symptoms might appear days or even weeks in advance. Unlike the dramatic chest-clutching moments often shown in movies, real-life heart attacks can have subtle, creeping symptoms that many people overlook or dismiss. These signs may include general fatigue, discomfort in unexpected areas, or even feelings of anxiety. Recognising these signs early especially if you have risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, or a family history can give you critical time to seek help and possibly prevent a full-blown heart attack. Below we share a list of heart attack signs to look out for in advance.

10 Hidden signs of heart attack you might feel days in advance

1. Unusual fatigue

Feeling exhausted for no reason, even after a good night's sleep or minimal physical activity, can be an early sign. This happens when the heart struggles to pump blood effectively, leading to poor circulation and reduced oxygen delivery to muscles.

2. Mild chest discomfort

Instead of sharp chest pain, you might feel tightness, pressure, or a squeezing sensation that comes and goes. This is often ignored or attributed to indigestion, especially when it's mild, but it may be a red flag.

3. Shortness of breath

Struggling to breathe while doing tasks you could handle easily before like walking upstairs or doing chores might signal that your heart isn't pumping efficiently, causing fluid buildup in the lungs.

4. Discomfort in the neck, jaw, or back

Pain or tension in these areas, especially if it comes and goes or seems to radiate from the chest, could indicate referred pain from the heart. Women especially may experience this kind of atypical discomfort.

5. Nausea or lightheadedness

A feeling of dizziness, faintness, or nausea that can't be explained by food, dehydration, or illness could point to decreased blood flow to the brain and digestive system, a possible sign of cardiac distress.

6. Sweating more than usual

Sudden or cold sweats, especially when you're not exerting yourself or it's not hot out, can be a symptom of stress on the heart. It may feel similar to a cold sweat you get from anxiety or illness.

7. Heart palpitations

If you feel your heart racing, fluttering, or skipping beats without any clear cause like caffeine or stress, it could be a sign that your heart is working harder to keep up with demand.

8. Swelling in the feet, ankles, or legs

Fluid retention in the lower extremities, called peripheral oedema, may occur because the heart isn't effectively moving blood through the body, leading to fluid pooling in tissues.

9. Persistent indigestion or heartburn

Frequent acid reflux, bloating, or a burning sensation in the chest can sometimes mimic or mask heart-related discomfort. If these symptoms are new or unrelenting, they deserve attention.

10. Unexplained anxiety or sense of doom

Some people feel a strange sense of unease or dread days before a heart attack. This could be your body's way of signalling that something serious is wrong, even if there's no obvious physical symptom yet.

If you or someone you know experiences any of these symptoms especially in combination, don't wait. Seek medical attention immediately. Early detection can be life-saving.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.