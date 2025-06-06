Pistols, Cartridges: Delivery Agent Caught In UP With Unusual Package

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sudhanshu, 22, was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for posing as a food delivery agent while trafficking illegal arms. Police recovered 10 country-made pistols and cartridges from him. Investigations are ongoing to identify his suppliers and customers.

Sudhanshu posed as a delivery agent working with a food delivery aggregator, but contents of the packages he delivered were illegal arms in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

Acting on information that an illegal arms supplier had been seen in Uttar Pradesh's Muaffarnagar, local police launched a search operation near the Jamalpur canal culvert. Seeing 22-year-old Sudhanshu attempting to ride past in a hurry, the police stopped and arrested him.

Ten illegal country-made pistols and cartridges were recovered from him.

On questioning by the police, Sudhanshu said he would pose as a worker with the food delivery aggregator in Haryana's Karnal district, but would supply country-made weapons under this pretext.

Muzaffarnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar Verma said that Sudhanshu is being interrogated further and search is on to find the suppliers from whom the man bought these weapons and those to whom he supplied them.