Eating Fish May Reduce Childhood Asthma; 5 Benefits Of Fish You Should Know

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, including fish like salmon, trout and sardines in diet could reduce the symptoms of asthma in children. The findings showed that children with asthma, who followed a healthy Mediterranean diet enriched with fatty fish, had improved lung function after six months. As per the researchers, findings added to a growing body of evidence that a healthy diet could be a potential therapy for childhood asthma. The researchers said that they already know that a diet high in fat, sugar and salt can influence the development and progression of asthma in children and now we have evidence that it is possible to manage asthma symptoms through healthy eating.

Fatty fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids that have anti-inflammatory properties. The study showed that eating fish just twice a week can significantly decrease lung inflammation in children with asthma. Following a traditional Mediterranean diet that is high in plant-based foods and oily fish could be an easy, safe and effective way to reduce asthma symptoms in children.

Asthma is one of the most common respiratory diseases in young people and one of the leading reasons for hospitalisations and trips to emergency for children. The researchers said that unfortunately, the rate of asthma worldwide remains high. It is imperative that we identify new therapies that they can use alongside conventional asthma medications.

Apart from being an excellent medicine for asthma, fish may have the following benefits: