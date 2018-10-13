Diabetics At High Risk Of Death From Alcohol, Accidents and Suicides: 5 Foods To Manage Diabetes

Diabetes patients are more likely to die from alcohol-related factors, accidents or suicide, a new study has revealed. The researchers said that the increased risk of death from these causes may be related to the mental health of patients, which may be adversely affected by the psychological burden of living. The findings were published in the European Journal of Endocrinology.



Diabetes is defined as a group of disease that causes abnormal fluctuations in blood glucose levels. Late diagnoses and lack of proper treatment and care can also lead kidney complications and heart ailments among diabetics.



The study was conducted at the University of Helsinki, said that diabetes is claiming millions of lives each year. More recently diabetes has been linked to an increased risk of depression but how poor mental health may affect patients with diabetes needs more investigation.

For this study, researchers assessed the alcohol-related, suicides or accidental causes of death of over 400,000 people with or without diabetes. The study reported that people with diabetes were much more likely to die from alcohol-related factors, accidents or suicide, especially patients that required regular, self-injections of insulin.

Researcher Leo Niskanen said, "We know that living with diabetes can lead to a mental-health strain. Having to monitor their glucose levels and inject themselves daily with insulin has a huge impact on daily life; simply eating, moving and sleeping all affect blood glucose levels. This strain combined with the anxiety of developing serious complications like heart or kidney disease may also take their toll on psychological well-being."



The study has highlighted that there is a need for effective psychological support for people with diabetes. If there is any problem that you are facing, communicating it with your physician could help significantly.



Diabetes management is not a cakewalk, but it is not an impossible feat either. Your diet plays a crucial role in managing diabetes. Here are 5 foods you should ideally include in your diabetes diet.



1. Bitter Gourd: Bitter gourd helps make your insulin active, your sugar would be used adequately and not convert into fat, which would eventually help in weight loss too. Bitter gourd contains an insulin-like compound called Polypeptide-p or p-insulin, which has been shown to control diabetes naturally.



2. Kale: High fibre veggies, like kale, have the ability to induce satiety, it takes the longest to digest. This in turn ensures that it is not metabolised quickly, and do not cause spike in blood sugar levels.

3.Fenugreek: Fenugreek is excellent for regulating blood sugar levels. It helps regulate insulin resistance, making it more responsive and sensitive. That is why it is commonly advised to diabetics.

4. Spinach: Spinach is an excellent non-starchy and diabetic-friendly vegetable you can add to your diet. Spinach also contains a good quantum of fibre, which prevents spike in blood sugar levels. Spinach has very low glycaemic index and glycaemic load values.

5. Whole grains: Whole grains as opposed to refined grain are loaded with fibre. Fibre takes time to digest which prevent untimely blood sugar hikes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

(With inputs ANI)



