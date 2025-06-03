Manage Diabetes With Jamun This Summer; Here's How It Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels

Managing diabetes is crucial for optimal health and preventing complications associated with the disease. Diet plays a vital role in diabetes management. A balanced diet majorly focused on whole foods, rich in fibre and low in added sugars, can help stabilize blood sugar levels. Foods with a low glycemic index (GI) are particularly beneficial as they have a slower impact on blood sugar, preventing spikes.

Jamun is one such fruit that has gained attention for its blood sugar-regulating properties over the past few years. Keep reading to understand how jamun can help maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Jamun for diabetes: Here's how it helps

According to a 2022 study published in the journal Molecules, both jamun and its leaves are beneficial for people with diabetes. The study mentions that jamun aids in the conversion of carbohydrates to energy and regulates blood sugar levels. A low glycemic index also makes it a suitable summer fruit for diabetics.

The study also mentions that jamun can help alleviate diabetic symptoms such as excessive urination or pushing. Additionally, the extracts of the leaves, seeds, and bark are also immensely beneficial to people with diabetes.

Jamun is rich in anthocyanins and other bioactive compounds that can help improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood sugar levels. The seeds and pulp of the jamun fruit have been shown to possess anti-diabetic properties and can aid in controlling glucose levels effectively.

How to consume jamun for healthy blood sugar levels

You can enjoy fresh jamun as a snack. However, like any other food, do not consume in excess. Moderation is the key.

Jamun seed powder is also used as a natural remedy to lower blood sugar levels. It also helps boost digestion.

Eating jamun is an easy and effective way to manage blood sugar levels. However, you must also pay attention to your overall diet, monitor your blood sugar levels regularly and follow your doctor's advice.

Uncontrolled diabetes can lead to serious issues such as heart disease, kidney damage, neuropathy, and vision problems. By managing blood sugar levels effectively, individuals can reduce these risks and improve their quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.