Fruit Juices Can Increase Your Type-2 Diabetes Risk; Here's Why

Fruit juices are a popular choice for breakfast, often hailed as a refreshing and nutritious start to the day. Fruit juices are well-packed with essential nutrients and can offer a quick boost of energy. However, they might be as healthy as you think. Contrary to popular belief, drinking fruit juices is associated with some health hazards.

A recent study suggests that this 'healthy drink' may increase the risk of type-2 diabetes. No doubt juices are nutritionally rich, however, they are deprived of fibre. Additionally, they are high in natural sugars.

Researchers from Brigham Young University (BYU) and German institutions have examined data from more than 500,000 individuals across different countries.

The findings revealed that every additional 230ml serving of fruit juice per day increased the risk of developing type-2 diabetes by 5%. It also stated that sugar-sweetened beverages like soda raised the risk by 25% per 350ml serving.

On the other hand, natural sugars consumed via whole fruits and dairy were linked with lower diabetes risk. It was concluded that liquid sugar is the main culprit which can increase diabetes risk.

Fruits over juices: Here's why

Fruit juices have high sugar content. Even 100% fruit juice is loaded with natural sugars, which can lead to spikes in blood sugar levels. Consuming too much sugar not only increases diabetes risk but also contributes to weight gain which can further increase the risk of several chronic diseases. Additionally, packed fruit juices contain added sugars and preservatives, further diminishing their health benefits.

They lack fibre

Fibre is an important component of fruits and vegetables. It helps with digestion, keeps you full for longer and promotes a healthy gut. While juicing, most of the fibre is lost, meaning that the satiating effects of the fruit are reduced. This can lead to overeating later in the day.

Rapid increase in blood sugar

Liquid sugar rushes into the bloodstream quickly, triggering blood sugar spikes. This can trigger diabetes risk by disrupting insulin sensitivity. On the other hand, whole fruits contain fibre, vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients which promote stable blood sugar levels and prevent sudden spikes.

Fruit juices can be tasty and convenient, offering some health benefits. However, it's crucial to consume them in moderation and be mindful of their sugar content and lack of fibre. Opt for whole foods for maximum benefits and make them a part of your well-balanced diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.