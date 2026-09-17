CCTVs, Open Kitchen: Food Safety Chief Explains How To Pick Hygienic Restaurants

With rising awareness around food safety and hygiene, consumers are becoming increasingly curious about how to tell whether a restaurant is following safe food practices. To help consumers make informed choices, NDTV spoke to Rajit Punhani, Chief Executive Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). In an exclusive interview, the FSSAI chief shared tips on finding hygienic restaurants, as well as key things to keep in mind while buying groceries.

Ensuring Ingredients Are Clean

"When you go to a restaurant, you should definitely ask whether the product you're getting is as described on the menu. For instance, if it is paneer, then it should be milk-based," Rajit Punhani shares.

Kitchens have now improved considerably, he notes.

Restaurant Kitchens With CCTVs For Diners

"Some restaurants have also planned to install CCTV cameras in their dining halls so that diners can see what is going on in the kitchens," the FSSAI Chief said.

Also Read: Will Fake Paneer Sale Be Banned Across India? Food Body Chief Explains

Restaurants With Open Kitchens

"Some restaurants have an open kitchen, allowing customers to see how food is prepared. So, it's always better to dine at such restaurants," he continued.

Home-Cooked Food Is The Best

While the Food Safety Chief does not discourage dining out, he notes that one can control the hygiene when they prepare food themselves. "But by and large, Indians are fortunate to have a culture of cooking food at home. So, by and large, home-cooked food is safe and best."

Tips For Safe Grocery Shopping

The FSSAI Chief also shared practical tips to follow while grocery shopping.

He explained, "When purchasing a product, you must check the back of the label and look at the nutritional information and ingredients, as these will give you a clear picture of what is inside the product. You should then make a purchasing decision accordingly, while also checking the manufacturing and expiry dates."

Use Food Safety Connect App

If anything feels wrong about the food item purchased, the FFSAI Chief encourages consumers to file a complaint. "We always encourage people to use our Food Safety Connect app if they have a complaint. If you can provide the batch number, it helps us trace the product and get it tested."

"Whenever we receive a complaint, the product has to be tested in a laboratory. We have about 250 laboratories, and we get the product tested there," he adds.

Also Read: "Go To The Store": Food Body Chief Advises Buying Food From Local Market Vendors Instead Of Online Platforms

Shop Directly From Stores For Perishable Items

While e-commerce platforms are given strict guidelines to ensure delivery of quality products, Rajit Punhani adds that it is best to purchase these from a physical store. "For perishable items with a short shelf life, it is always better to buy them from a physical store. However, if one chooses to buy them through an e-commerce platform, one should ensure that all the required labels are clearly visible."