Who Is Anu Sharma? Indian Techie Trends Online After Leaving Google For Palantir

An Indian software engineer and former Google employee has sparked buzz online after revealing her move to Palantir Technologies, sparking widespread curiosity about her career trajectory. Anu Sharma began trending on X, with many users digging into her professional journey following the announcement. Her transition, from one of the world's biggest tech companies to a niche data analytics firm, has drawn significant attention online.

Anu is working at Palantir now😯 pic.twitter.com/7YjY9Jjf2W — VG🌪️ (@HelloVyom) May 2, 2026

Founded in 2003 by Peter Thiel and his co-founders, Palantir takes its name from the “seeing stones” in The Lord of the Rings. The company is known for its work in data analytics and government-focused software, making Sharma's move particularly notable.

Who is Anu Sharma?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Sharma completed her B.Tech from Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women. She began building her experience early, interning at X in Bengaluru in 2022, followed by a stint at Google in Hyderabad in 2023. She also gained exposure at Intuit.

In 2024, she joined Google full-time as a Software Engineer, where she worked for over a year. Recently, she made a significant career shift, taking on the role of Forward Deployed Software Engineer at Palantir.

Beyond her corporate roles, Sharma has explored multiple avenues. She has worked as a freelance technical blogger, participated in DevelopHER 2021 (an initiative by X), and been part of McKinsey & Company's Next Gen Women Leaders programme. She also briefly contributed to Uber She++.

Her growing online presence has further amplified interest in her journey. She currently has over 232,000 followers on Instagram and around 238,000 on LinkedIn. She frequently shares insights on AI, technical blogging, and software development.

Online Reactions

Her story sparked a widespread debate on social media about career priorities, with many praising her for choosing a high-impact role over the "comfort" of a Big Tech giant. Her transition became a major talking point because it challenged the conventional idea of Google being a "final destination" for tech talent.

One user wrote, "True leader. She will reach VP of eng while the rest of you are slogging to get from L4 to L5 in search of tech glory and intellectual satisfaction."

Another commented, "She was literally not joking while discussing heavily about forward deployed software engineers; anyway, good for her." A third added, "This is what smart career moves look like — stacking experiences early and taking bold calls when it matters."