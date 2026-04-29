Replit CEO Says Studying Computer Science Just To Make Money At Google Is "Pretty Dumb"

Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, has sparked debate after saying it's "dumb" to study computer science (CS) just for high salaries at companies like Google. Speaking on the 20VC, Masad said students should only pursue CS if they are genuinely interested in it. He argued that the field has become "overhyped," with many choosing it purely for money rather than curiosity.

"If you don't feel like you're drawn to it like a fly drawn to a light, then don't go into it because someone told you you're going to make a boatload of money working for Google. It's pretty dumb to tell people to go into computer science if they're not really intrinsically interested in it," he said.

According to him, earlier generations entered CS out of passion for understanding computers, but the promise of easy, high-paying jobs caused a surge in enrollments. Now, with the rise of artificial intelligence, that "easy path" is fading.

"Now, if you're interested in it, there are still ways to contribute. You could get into ML and AI and go work at the big labs or a company like ours," he said.

According to Business Insider, Masad co-founded Replit, an integrated development environment, in 2016. The company has since transitioned into an AI-agent-driven application builder and now competes with Microsoft's GitHub, Cursor, and vibe-coding platforms such as Lovable and Emergent. It is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, and Y Combinator.

Masad further noted that AI tools are automating routine coding tasks, reducing demand for basic programming skills. However, he stressed that core concepts like data structures and algorithms remain essential and will continue to underpin the tech industry.

For those truly interested in the field, he suggested focusing on advanced areas like machine learning, AI research, and complex systems.

His comments come amid a broader debate in the tech world about the future of coding careers. While Masad questions the value of chasing CS purely for money, others like Max Levchin argue that strong programming fundamentals will always be crucial.

"I don't think the LLMs are going to naturally always deliver beautifully crafted, elegant, and yet scientifically correct code. As a programmer, without having a solid foundation in computer science, I wouldn't be able to have that," Levchin said.