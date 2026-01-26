Tier 3 College Graduate Reveals How She Landed Job At Google: "No Shortcuts. No Luck"

Archy Gupta, a tech professional from a Tier 3 college, has shared her inspiring story of landing a job at Google. Taking to social media, she emphasised that skills and determination matter more than a college's name and reputation.

In a post, she shared several photos, each defining career milestones. From her first internship to her first job, she revealed all the rejections and opportunities. Initially, she was rejected by Google, but it "gave the push" she needed. And after over two years, she finally got the email that changed her life.

"From a tier 3 college to Google. No shortcuts. No luck. Just years of consistency, faith, and showing up every single day," she wrote in one of the slides.

See the post here:

"Consistency looks boring while you're doing it," the caption of the post read. "No instant wins. No big moments. Just showing up again and again."

"But over time, it compounds. Quiet effort turns into visible results. You don't need a perfect start. You need to stay in the game long enough," she added.

The engineer's journey highlights that with persistence and the right approach, anyone can break into top tech companies, regardless of their college background.

Social Media Reaction

Thousands of users liked the post and congratulated her. "Consistency is the key to success," one user wrote.

"You are an inspiration," another user wrote.

"You are really hardworking girl. I love your hard work," a third user said.