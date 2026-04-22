Fired Techie Regrets Ignoring Red Flags About Company: "Stressed About Pregnant Wife"

An Indian software engineer's Reddit post has struck a chord with thousands after he revealed he was laid off within one year of a new job despite spotting multiple red flags before joining. In the post in the r/developersIndia subreddit, he further mentioned that the timing of firing couldn't be worse, as his wife is pregnant.

"I don't even know where to start," the opening lines of his widely shared post read. "I'm a full-stack engineer with 10 years of experience. Ruby on Rails, React JS, and decent DevOps skills. I've never been laid off in my life. Until today."

"Earlier this year I had a tough choice between two opportunities. I went with a global product company that required relocation, 5 days WFO."

"My wife is pregnant. All our family is back home. I still took it because it felt like the right career move."

He also stated that before joining, he checked Glassdoor, an online platform for workplace conversation. "There were red flags. I ignored them like an idiot," he wrote.

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See his post here:

He also revealed that the company's culture was "toxic" from day one as there was constant pressure, unrealistic expectations and a work environment that "drained him completely".

"I was sitting alone in a new city, stressed about my pregnant wife back home, trying to prove myself in a new domain, all at the same time," he wrote.

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Social Media Reaction

With over 900 upvotes, the post managed to gain significant reach on the platform. "Keep applying and try not to panic. It's tough man, out there. Hope u find a new one soon. You are not a failure, man. It happens," one user told the techie.

"Try the brain dumping technique first. Try some breathing exercises. Once you are stable. Then make a plan and follow it," another user wrote. "Otherwise...put everything aside. Go to your hometown with your wife and stay beside her during the pregnancy. I hope you have some emergency funds and all."

"I was in a similar situation, joined a new company, just because I wanted to switch. I liked the work but the work environment wasn't good. I was put into pip after my 1-month review, I resigned the next day, joined back my old company," a third user wrote.