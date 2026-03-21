Weight Loss Injection For ₹900? Three Pharma Firms Launch Affordable Semaglutide, Check Prices

A new range of lower cost semaglutide injections has been launched in India, offering fresh hope to people living with type 2 diabetes and obesity. The launches come just a day after the patent of the original drug expired.

Three major Indian pharmaceutical companies, Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, have introduced their own versions of the drug. Earlier, Natco Pharma had also launched a similar product.

Sun Pharma has introduced its injections under two brand names. Noveltreat is meant for long term weight management and is available in five dose strengths. Sematrinity is aimed at patients whose type 2 diabetes is not well controlled. The weekly cost of treatment ranges from about Rs 900 to Rs 2,000 for Noveltreat and Rs 750 to Rs 1,300 for Sematrinity.

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Zydus Lifesciences has launched its product using a reusable multi dose pen device. It is being sold under the names SEMAGLYN, MASHEMA and ALTERME. The company said the average monthly cost of treatment will be around Rs 2,200.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories has introduced Obeda, describing it as India's first DCGI approved generic semaglutide injection for type 2 diabetes. It is available in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths and costs about Rs 4,200 per month.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP 1 receptor agonists. These drugs help control blood sugar levels and also support weight loss.

With more than 100 million people living with diabetes in India, experts say these lower cost options could improve access to treatment for many patients.