Watch: Mother "Shocked" By How Indian Railways Helped Sick Baby On Moving Train

A mother has praised Indian Railways for its emergency response system after a doctor was arranged within minutes for her sick infant on a moving train, providing timely medical assistance. The incident took place on March 13 during a train journey from Bengaluru to Gujarat. The mother, who is a dentist, revealed in an Instagram video that the baby began vomiting repeatedly after they fed her drumstick soup. Concerned about the child's condition and being in the middle of a train journey, the parent immediately approached the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) to ask how medicines could be arranged on board.

"I fed my baby drumstick soup... post that, she started vomiting a lot," the text on the video read. "I panicked and asked the TTE about how can I order medicines on train... not expecting much."

The railway staff acted quickly, and by the time the train reached Hindupur station, a doctor had already been arranged to attend to the baby. The doctor examined the child and provided the necessary medicines.

"They also provided us with a proper bill," she wrote. "I was truly shocked and so grateful for how quickly they acted."

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Watch the video here:

The quick response turned a moment of panic into relief for the family. "From panic to relief in a moving train. My baby needed help... and it came faster than I imagined," she wrote in the caption.

"Quick medical support, proper care, and transparency. Grateful to Indian Railways."

In medical emergencies, railway authorities coordinate with nearby stations and local doctors to provide assistance when the train arrives at the next stop.

"Parents - don't panic during emergencies while travelling. Help can reach you, just inform the staff," Dr Bhavna urged parents.

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Social Media Reaction

The video went viral, with over 2.5 million views and more than 93,300 likes. In the comment section, one user wrote, "When help is possible, Indian Railways makes sure it's available at the next station. This level of support deserves real respect. Salute to Indian Railways."

"These are the stories India wanted to listen," wrote another user.

"I'm at the railway hospital and we attend a lot of medical emergency calls in trains," a third user shared.