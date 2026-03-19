Watch: Doctor Shares Emotional Reunion With Former Teacher At Her Clinic, Internet Calls It "Special"

Pratibha Nikhar Juneja, a doctor from Ujjain, shared a heartwarming moment when her former teacher, Dr BD Gupta, visited her clinic. Dr Gupta, who was the Head of the Forensic Medicine department at MP Shah Medical College in Jamnagar, had taught Dr Juneja during her medical college days.

"Today was a very special and emotional day for me," Dr Juneja wrote as the caption of the video shared on Instagram. "A patient walked into my clinic... and it turned out to be someone who shaped my journey years ago."

"The person from whom I once learned medicine... today trusted me with his health," she added.

Also read | After Years Of Loyalty, 3% Hike Pushes Woman Earning Rs 50 Lakh To Quit, Internet Reacts

Watch the video here:

She further stated that moments like these remind her that becoming a doctor is about "responsibility", not just a profession.

"The faith that our teachers place in us is the greatest reward of all," she said. "Meeting him after so many years, taking his blessings, and knowing that he trusted me enough to come for treatment... truly made my day unforgettable."

She felt proud and humbled by the trust her teacher placed in her.

Also read | Coffee Made With Eggs And Child Urine Becomes 'Nutritious Delicacy' In China

Social Media Reaction

The post gained massive traction with around 1.5 million views and 24,800 likes. The post garnered warm reactions from users, with many calling it a "full circle moment" and a "greatest reward" for Dr Juneja.

"By your gesture it shows that he is really a good teacher who impacted your life very much and good to see that," said one user.

"This is so special, Pratibha. The day your teacher trusts you as their doctor must be an unmatched feeling," wrote another.