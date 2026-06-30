Indian Family Accused Of Vandalising Vietnam Restaurant After Dispute Over Children's Misbehaviour

An Indian restaurant in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, has accused an Indian family of damaging property and threatening staff after they were asked to stop their children from throwing items around the dining area. The incident allegedly took place at Bombay Bites HCM, a popular Indian restaurant in the city's District 1 tourist area. The restaurant shared details of the confrontation on Instagram, saying the situation escalated after staff politely requested the parents to stop their child from throwing tissues around the dining area.

According to the restaurant, instead of cooperating, the family became confrontational. Aishwarya Khanna Singh, the restaurant's owner, alleged that property was damaged, staff members were verbally abused, and responsibility for the incident was avoided after the family claimed to be influencers. Management said it has preserved CCTV footage and documentation of the incident.

"Let us be very clear: A restaurant is not a playground. Our staff are not targets for anger or entitlement. And influence does not place anyone above basic manners. Civic sense means teaching children accountability, respecting public property, and understanding that rules exist so everyone can enjoy the space safely and comfortably. When these values are ignored, it affects workers, other guests, and the business as a whole," Singh wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

The restaurant said it welcomes guests from all backgrounds but maintains that respectful behaviour is expected from everyone. It added that damage to property, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of staff would not be tolerated. "Hospitality is our job. Basic decency is everyone's responsibility," their statement added.

The allegations have sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many users debating tourist etiquette, parental responsibility in public places, and the treatment of hospitality workers.

One user wrote, "Such obnoxious behavior. As a business owner, I would definitely have this investigated. They touched the waiter aggressively, idk what the criminal code of Vietnam says but battery is punishable in India, not to mention vandalizing your property for absolutely no reason whatsoever."

Another commented, "Should have called the police and handed them over." A third said, "Teaching children good behavior is one of the first duties of parenting—do it early, before life teaches them the hard way."

The family's version of events has not been made public, and the allegations made by the restaurant have not been independently verified.