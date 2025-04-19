US Man Who Moved To China 15 Years Ago To Learn Martial Arts Granted Chinese Residency

A 34-year-old American man who spent the last 15 years practising martial arts and Taoism in China has been granted foreign permanent residency, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). Jake Pinnick from Illinois arrived in China in 2010 at the age of 20. Since then, he has dedicated himself to learning martial arts and Taoism at China's Wudang Mountain. His commitment has now been rewarded with a coveted Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card - widely known as the "five-star card".

"Congratulations! Jake Pinnick from Kewanee, Illinois, a 16th-generation disciple of the Wudang Sanfeng martial arts lineage, has got the Foreign Permanent Resident ID Card in China!" said Xie Fengon, China's ambassador to the United States. "The young man who came to China to pursue his Kung Fu dream at 20 is now a real master!" Mr Fengon added.

According to SCMP, Wudang Mountain is one of the most sacred Taoist mountains in China. It is renowned for Tai Chi, which was created by the Taoism sage Zhang Sanfeng, who lived on it.

Talking about his journey, Mr Pinnick said that initially he aimed to learn martial arts and enhance his health. However, as he followed his teacher to study Taoism texts, he found that martial arts can "magically" relieve pressure on a person, cultivate moral character and promote self-improvement.

Today, Mr Pinnick has become a master on Wudang Mountain himself, teaching both Chinese and foreign students martial arts and Taoism. "My advantage is probably the 'onlooker's perspective'. Due to the cultural difference, I must figure out the logic and details behind each movement and each Taoism theory. I think I have the responsibility to spread Chinese culture to more people and I am willing to take the role of telling China stories to the world," he explained.

Mr Pinnick said he has been given a Chinese name, Li Zigen, by his master on the mountain. He stated that he carefully chose Li as his surname also because both the Taoism founder Lao Tzu and Hong Kong-American martial artist and actor Bruce Lee shared the family name.

"It is the best recognition for a foreigner who loves Chinese culture. So please do not call me a foreigner any more," Mr Pinnick jokingly wrote on social media.

According to SCMP, the 34-year-old is now married to a Chinese woman, with whom he has a daughter. His story has gone viral on social media. When internet users noticed his hair was not as light as it was many years ago and had turned a little black, Mr Pinnick denied he had dyed it. "My hair has darkened. My body has gradually been affected after practising martial arts and staying in China for many years," he said.