"$300,000 Salary, Fit, Disciplined": Woman's List Of Requirements For Future Husband Sparks Debate

A woman's extensive list of requirements for a future husband has ignited widespread discussion online, drawing varied reactions from social media users. A man who matched with her on the online dating platform Hinge shared the woman's long list of requirements on Reddit, sparking disbelief and debate. From luxury preferences and chivalry to a six-figure income and complete control of birth control, the list featured 18 non-negotiable traits. The man shared the screenshot of the extensive demands on Reddit with the caption, "She sent me a list of her requirements. One of them includes a salary of $300k+".

It all started after the man messaged the woman saying, "I just read your profile. Tell me about the checklist." The woman replied asking, "Wanna see it?" to which the man eagerly responded, "Of course I do!"

The woman then shared her long list of demands. "Bare minimum for a husband," the woman wrote before sharing 18 points.

Take a look at the post below:

The Reddit post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many expressing their opinions. While some users criticised the woman, others acknowledged that setting standards isn't wrong.

"Tell her you meet all of the requirements except the salary because your salary is only $200k and you make the other $300k+ from equity/options and then apologise and ghost her," wrote one user.

"That's a girl that wants you for what you have rather than who you are. men like this are either taken by precious beautiful women and they both most likely started with nothing. And If they re single, They have so many options it's hard to keep them loyal. Please tell her to keep dreaming and move on. Not matter how good she looks she is totally delusional," commented another.

"I did a vague search and saw that 2.3% of all men (I assume American men?) make over 300k a year. That doesn't even break down how many of those men are even available/single," wrote a third user.

"Sure, the list is long - but if he's out there, hopefully he comes bearing wine, W-2s and a willingness to do the dishes," jokingly wrote one user.

"Send the list back to her and 'watch her get mad at you for demanding so much of her,'" suggested one Redditor.

"Actually that's exactly what I did. She proceeded to tell me that she makes less than $10K a year as a part-time personal trainer." He added, "I then invited [her] to my place for some casual fun and told her to bring wine. She unmatched me," the original poster responded.