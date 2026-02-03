Behind China's Military Purge: Nuclear Missiles Filled With Water, Not Fuel

Chinese President Xi Jinping is overseeing a sweeping purge of China's military elite after a corruption scandal in the Rocket Force exposed missiles filled with water, faulty launch silos, and broken command systems.

Based on US intelligence assessments, the revelations led to the removal of top military leaders, including General Zhang Youxia, China's highest-ranking uniformed officer, and senior commander General Liu Zhenli.

Missiles Filled With Water

US intelligence cited by Bloomberg in 2024 said China's nuclear missile programme was crippled by deep corruption. The report said vast missile silo fields in western China were built with faulty lids that would prevent missiles from launching effectively. Some missiles were also reportedly filled with water instead of fuel.

Although nuclear missiles were positioned in silos to fly thousands of km at the press of a button, the report said several may not have fired at all in a crisis situation.

Bloomberg, citing US intelligence officials, reported, “One example of corruption was that entire fields of silos in a Xinjiang missile field in Western China were fitted with lids that prevented missiles from launching effectively.” It added that missiles filled with water instead of fuel were another example of serious graft inside the People's Liberation Army (PLA). The report did not specify what type of missiles were involved.

Rocket Force Leadership Purged

The scandal led to the removal of the leadership of the PLA Rocket Force, which controls China's nuclear weapons.

US intelligence cited by Bloomberg said corruption in the unit weakened confidence in China's military readiness, delayed Xi Jinping's modernisation plans, and was so serious that it may have forced Xi to rethink major military action. The Rocket Force plays a key role in China's military pressure on Taiwan, with long-range missiles deployed along the coast.

Fall Of China's Top General

On January 24, China's Ministry of National Defence said General Zhang Youxia, the country's highest-ranking uniformed officer, and General Liu Zhenli were under investigation for “suspected serious discipline and law violations”. The ministry said the decision was made by the CPC Central Committee.

Zhang was a close aide of Xi Jinping and the second-most powerful figure in China's military after the president.

Reports said Zhang was detained on January 19 for allegedly leaking nuclear weapons data to the US, taking bribes for promotions, and weakening the PLA's combat readiness. The probe is also reportedly linked to nuclear security lapses.

The purge widened beyond the Rocket Force.

Defence Minister Li Shangfu was removed earlier in 2024 after disappearing from public view.

Reuters said at least three dismissed commanders came from the Rocket Force, while four were in charge of military equipment.

China's Leadership Hollowed Out

By January 2026, China's military leadership had been severely weakened.

A New York Times analysis found that of at least 30 generals and admirals in top roles at the start of 2023, nearly all have since been removed or disappeared. Only seven senior officers appear to remain active.

On Monday, a Chinese court sentenced former justice minister Tang Yijun to life in prison for corruption, after finding he accepted nearly $20 million in bribes over more than a decade.

The only general left on the commission is Zhang Shengmin, who oversees political discipline and loyalty. The purges have hit nearly every branch of the military, including the navy and theatre commands, such as the Eastern Theater responsible for Taiwan.