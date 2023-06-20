UK's National Lottery Hunts For Missing Winner Of 3.6 Million Pounds Prize

National Lottery players are urged to check their tickets for heavy prizes.

The state-franchised national lottery of the United Kingdom is seeking a winner who is unaware that they are walking around with a ticket to a lifetime of wealth worth 10,000 pounds each month for 30 years, totaling an astounding 3.6 million pounds.

According to The Metro News, Set For Life players have been urged to check their tickets as one player is unknowingly sitting on a life-changing sum. The ticket was bought in the South Holland District in Lincolnshire, and the winner has until December 2 to claim their prize. The five main numbers-2, 5, 21, 34, and 35-were matched along with the Life Ball, 6, in the draw on June 5.

The news outlet further said, Anyone not in possession of their ticket but believing they have a genuine claim can still make it in writing to Camelot, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

"We're desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody's life, and what a way it would be to enjoy this summer... and the next 30!" Andy Carter, Senior Winners' Advisor at The National Lottery, told The Metro.

"Every single month for the next 30 years-that's an incredible 360 months-will see the lucky winner banking 10,000 pounds, if only they would come forward!"

"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old Set For Life tickets again-the easiest way to do this is via the National Lottery app-or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."

"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, in bags, and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice, and our fingers are crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."