University Of Birmingham Announces Rs 10 Lakh PG Scholarship For Indian Students, Apply Today

The University of Birmingham has announced its India Postgraduate Chancellor's Scholarship for Indian students who wanted to pursue a master's course in the United Kingdom. This scholarship provides a high level of financial assistance for the candidates. The deadline for the application is 31st May 2026.

The University of Birmingham has announced its India Postgraduate Chancellor's Scholarship, which provides a total of £10,000 (Rs 12,20,751), which reduces the fee for the first year of a full-time postgraduate taught programme at the University's historic campus in Birmingham (Edgbaston).

Who can apply?

To apply for this scholarship, the applicant needs to fulfill the following conditions:

The applicant should have received an offer for a full-time master's programme to begin in September 2026. The applicant should have the University of Birmingham as firm choice and should fulfill all the conditions of the offer. The applicant should be from India and an overseas fee-paying student. The applicant should have paid the £3,000 (Rs 3,66,343) deposit required by the University's Admissions Office. The applicant should prove his/her ability to cover living costs, visa costs, travel costs and other outstanding tuition fees not covered by the scholarship.

The selected applicant should also enroll and pay tuition fees by 1 November 2026 after arriving for studies in September. The scholarship will not be deferred, and the applicant should join studies in the UK as planned.

Application process and selection

The process of selection is merit-based, with the selection committee considering the academic performance of the applicant and the quality of the applicant's statement of purpose. If there are multiple applicants with the same academic performance, the University might conduct an online interview for the applicant.

The selected candidates will be notified by 14th August 2026. The scholarship will be deducted from the tuition fees of the selected candidates.

This scholarship provides an excellent opportunity for Indian PG applicants to gain an education while relieving them of the financial burden of studying in the UK.