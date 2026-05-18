She Left Corporate Life To Pursue Painting After Watching <i>'Tamasha'</i>. Years Later, She's Back Job Hunting

A viral post on X has sparked a fierce online debate after a man shared the story of a woman who left her corporate career to pursue art full-time after being inspired by the 2015 film 'Tamasha', only to later struggle financially and attempt a return to the corporate world.

The discussion began when an X user named Harsh recounted meeting a woman in her 30s during a job interview. According to him, she had secured a campus placement and spent six years in a stable corporate job before deciding to quit and pursue painting professionally.

Harsh said the woman was deeply influenced by 'Tamasha', a film often associated with themes of burnout, identity, and following one's passion. Motivated by the film, she left her job, enrolled in a diploma course in arts, and tried to build a career through exhibitions and selling paintings.

While she enjoyed the creative journey, financial instability eventually became a challenge. Harsh wrote that her savings ran out over time, forcing her to return to job interviews in search of corporate stability after a two-year career gap.

"After the course, she tried building a career through exhibitions and selling her paintings. She loved doing it, but eventually the money ran out and reality caught up. Now she's trying to return to corporate life for stability," he wrote.

He also reflected on the emotional complexity of her decision, noting that while she may never regret trying to follow her passion, restarting a corporate career in her 30s would not be easy. "The good part is she'll never live with the regret of not trying. The bad part is she's almost restarting her corporate career from scratch in her 30s. Moral of the story: follow your passion at your own risk. The economy is brutal," he added.

See the post here:

The post quickly went viral, triggering a wider conversation around the realities of chasing creative dreams in an uncertain economy. Many users praised the woman's courage for attempting a life most people only fantasise about, while others argued that passion alone cannot sustain a career without financial planning.

One user said, "Honestly it takes a lot of courage to walk away from stability and start over in your 30s just to follow something you genuinely love. Most people only dream about doing that."

Another commented, "following your passion and making it as bread and butter for living is only for ppl who have financial independence and backing, not for working middle class."

Several users said career choices should ideally balance interest, skill, purpose, and earning potential. Others felt that making a major life decision based on a film was impulsive and overlooked practical realities.

A third said, "the takeaway is that she was fascinated by the idea of being an artist after seeing a movie and then, after seeing how diving into art is not for the faint of heart, returned back to corporate life."