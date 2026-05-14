American Express Employee Quits Job, Leaves India To Pursue Content Creation: "Scared And Excited"

Sarthak Singh, a 25-year-old former employee at American Express, has gone viral after sharing why he quit his corporate job to pursue content creation and move abroad in search of a more independent life.In a widely shared video, Singh spoke candidly about burnout, rigid work routines and his decision to rebuild his life from scratch. His story has resonated with many young professionals online who related to the pressures of corporate life and the fear of taking unconventional career paths.

From Engineering Dropout to Corporate Employee

Singh revealed that he had dropped out of engineering in 2019, a decision he said was heavily judged by society at the time. Wanting to continue his education, he later completed a degree in hospitality before eventually entering the corporate sector through a referral.

He secured a full-time role at American Express, gaining what many consider a stable and desirable career path - recognised company name, steady income and predictable lifestyle.However, according to Singh, the comfort of corporate stability gradually began to feel restrictive.

"Routine Was Draining Me"

In the video, Singh explained that his daily routine began affecting both his physical and mental well-being. He described long commutes, traffic, lack of sleep and an exhausting lifestyle that left him feeling trapped and emotionally drained. He eventually decided to leave his job and pursue content creation full-time, despite the uncertainty surrounding the move.

Singh also shared that he is now preparing to move out of India and start over in a new country. He described the decision as another major risk, but one that would allow him to take ownership of his own choices, struggles, and future.

Watch the video here:

Video Sparks Support Online

The video quickly gained traction across social media platforms, with many users praising Singh for prioritising personal freedom and mental well-being over conventional career expectations. Several users applauded his willingness to take risks and pursue a path aligned with his interests rather than remaining in a life that no longer fulfilled him.

One user wrote, "Lessgoo bro, bigger the risk bigger the payoff!"

Another commented, "Trusting yourself is the first step. You do your part of calculated risk, and never stress."

A third said, "Believing in yourself is the most important .Whatever you do, good or bad, do it for yourself and take responsibility for your choices instead of blaming others. Stay positive and trust that everything will work out for the best."