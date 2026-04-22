Woman Lists 5 Reasons For Never Going Back To Corporate Job, Internet Reacts

A Spanish woman, who goes by the name Rochi on social media, has revealed five reasons why she doesn't want to return to the corporate world even if the salary is doubled. In an Instagram story last month, she mentioned that she had a job with a "very good salary" in Spain, but she left all that. Now, in a recent post, she stated that money was not the reason she left. "And here's why no number would ever be enough to drag me back," she wrote.

Rochi, who is also a life coach, has given five reasons for never returning to the corporate world. Here are the points:

1. Value of mornings: She described how leaving the corporate workforce transformed her mornings, replacing anxiety-driven routines with a sense of personal control and mental clarity. She said she values these over financial incentives.

2. 'Acting' for paycheck: She noted that her previous role required her to constantly "perform" a version of herself that aligned with workplace expectations. "I will never act again for a paycheck," she wrote.

Watch the video here:

3. Failures mean something: According to her, failures outside the corporate structure have become more meaningful, as they are directly tied to her own efforts and growth. "In corporate, failure just moved me closer to burnout," Rochi wrote.

4. No toxic managers: She emphasised the importance of autonomy in managing her personal and professional relationships, stating that she no longer feels obligated to engage with individuals who drain her energy.

5. Cost of freedom: Having endured financial instability after leaving her job, she said, has paid for her freedom with everything she had, and making a return to corporate life would be insulting to those sacrifices she made.

Social Media Reaction

The video gained significant traction, with over 412,000 views and more than 2,200 likes. User posted shared thoughts in the commented section, with one user writing, "I needed to hear this today."

"Love this! Trust your true heartfelt soul desire. Take inspired action and manifest your dreams," another user wrote.

"That moment when you realise peace is more valuable than a paycheck... everything changes after that," said a third user.