Millennials Cheer Possible Myspace Comeback: "Waiting For The Right Time"

Nearly 20 years after it dominated the early social-media era, Myspace is once again the talk of Millennials, even Gen Z users, who are fed up with algorithms and endless scrolling. Myspace was founded in 2003, just a year before Facebook, but eventually lost its dominance. Now, it appears the platform might be gearing up for a return.

Earlier this year, Myspace co-founder Tom Anderson (known to users as "Myspace Tom") responded to thousands of revival requests on Threads.

He posted: "Ok - take me to 1 million Threads followers. Show me you care, and we will talk Myspace." He attached a sparkly, early-2000s-style image reading "Thanks for the add!"

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Anderson, who sold Myspace for $580 million in 2005 and now spends his time traveling and investing, has only three posts on Threads. Although his teasing post was later deleted, it was enough to spark nostalgia.

Within hours, thousands weighed in, with messages like, "We the millennials summoned you" and "We want Myspace back." Another user wrote: "Can we please bring back Myspace just like it was?! We didn't know how good we had it! We're sorry!"

Many specifically asked for early-2000s features, including custom wallpapers, glitter GIFs, profile background music, and the iconic "Top 8" friends list.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

What do the new owners say?

Chris and Tim Vanderhook, who acquired the platform in 2011, addressed the rumors in a recent documentary.

As reported by People magazine, Chris stated in the upcoming documentary titled Myspace: "We still own Myspace. We are stewards of the Myspace brand at this point, and we are going to relaunch Myspace."

"We're just waiting for the right time to do it. And if that one doesn't work, we'll do it again," he added.

Myspace co-founder Chris DeWolfe also told People that users are craving a music-driven social platform.

"I do think algorithms have a lot to do with the addictive nature of social media today," he said. "Everything's programmed around what you're going to like, with the single-minded goal of increasing the minutes you spend on the app."

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Why do users want Myspace back?

Growing frustration with modern platforms is clearly fueling this nostalgia. Amid complaints about algorithm-driven feeds on Meta's Instagram and Facebook, as well as ongoing regulatory battles surrounding TikTok, users say they miss Myspace's simplicity: "No tracking, no endless scroll-just personality."