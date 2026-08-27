iPhone vs Android: 10 Reasons Why Millions Still Choose Apple's iPhone In 2026

Apple is all set to launch the iPhone 18 series this year as the rumours about designs and colours are going viral on social media. If someone wants to buy a new phone, there are just two options for the operating system - Apple's iOS or Google's Android. When it comes to iOS, it's only available on the iPhone. Meanwhile, for Android, there are several smartphones to choose from. Amid the hype and speculation about Apple's new series, here's a comparison of iPhone and Android. While Android offers customisation and hardware innovation, Apple maintains its edge in some areas.

Also read | Apple Confirms September 9 Event, iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Launch Expected

Here are 10 key areas where the iPhone maintains its edge

1. Integration: If you use many Apple devices, the integration is easy and convenient. Users often praise features like Handoff, which allows users to copy text on iPhone and paste it immediately onto the Mac. Apple phones also have the AirDrop facility, which is one of the easiest ways to send and receive large files with other devices.

2. Privacy: Apple offers features like App Tracking Transparency, which allows users to block apps from tracking their activity. Also, personal data remains safe with features like Face ID. As reported by Smashed It, Apple devices also provide browsing privacy. Siri and other features work without sending data to servers. This becomes one of the most important points in the era of increasing cyber threats and online financial fraud affecting millions of people.

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3. Software Support: When Apple releases a major iOS update, every supported device around the world can install it on day one, including the older models. The media outlet mentioned that iPhones enjoy 5-7 years of software support. Meanwhile, Android devices receive around 2-3 years of updates.

4. Higher Resale Value: Yes, iPhones are expensive, but they also hold their financial value better than most Android phones. If you decide to sell or trade in your device after two or three years, an iPhone generally gets a higher return as compared to Android phones.

Also read | iPhone 18 Pro Max Vs iPhone 18 Pro: Apple's Rumoured Camera Update Explained

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5. Video Quality: iPhones have set the gold standard for video recording. Nowadays, several movie makers are also using iPhones for shooting. According to several experts, features like Cinematic Mode, optical stabilisation, colour capture, and ProRes recording make iPhones the top choice for content creators and vloggers.

6. Better App Optimisation: Third-party apps run smoother and faster on iOS as developers only have to optimise for limited iPhone models each year. Social media apps like Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat often utilise the native camera hardware better on iPhones.

7. Fewer Pre-installed Unwanted Apps: When you buy a standard iPhone, it comes only with core Apple apps. Unlike many Android phones, Apple phones don't have pre-loaded sponsored games and shopping apps, which put a load on the device.

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8. Face ID: Face ID uses a 3D facial map rather than a simple camera scan, making it secure and reliable even in the dark. It also integrates with Apple Pay.

9. In-Person Support: Customers have also praised the company for its support. For example, if a customer's iPhone develops a hardware issue, they can walk into an official Apple Store and speak to a technician for assistance.

10. Family sharing: Apple phones also have an edge when it comes to family sharing and parental controls. While using iPhones, up to six family members can share apps, music, and movies. Location of family members can also be tracked, and the devices also provide parental controls for children's device usage, including screen time controls.

The iPhone 18 Pro: Expected price

As per the official announcement, Apple's next product launch event will be held on September 9 under the tagline "Surprise and Shine".

In June, the company had raised prices across several major product lines. But the iPhone was not on that list. So now customers believe that there would be a definite price hike for iPhones in September.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the iPhone 18 Pro would start at $1,299. The estimate was based on rising component costs, and if we consider recent Apple trends, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could be priced $100 higher, which would put it at $1,399.