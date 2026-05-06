Indian Ship Captain Stranded In Strait Of Hormuz For 2 Months: "First Thing I'll Do Is Hug My Family"

As Donald Trump moves forward with a new plan to help ships get through the Strait of Hormuz, thousands of sailors who are stuck are still not sure that help is on the way. According to a Metro report, an estimated 20,000 crew members are currently stuck aboard more than 2,000 ships in the Persian Gulf as the blockade of the critical shipping corridor stretches into its third month. Many of these sailors have already exceeded their contract durations and are are trapped in what has become a volatile maritime conflict zone.

Notably, the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy flows, typically handles nearly 20% of the world's oil and natural gas shipments. Its prolonged closure has not only rattled energy markets but also left thousands of seafarers stranded in dangerous conditions.

Among them is Captain Raman Kapoor and his 23-member crew, now six months into a voyage that was originally scheduled to last for four. Their crude oil tanker was returning to India when hostilities escalated across the region, forcing them to halt near the strait.

He told Metro, "We all miss our families. The first thing I will do when I get back to India is hug my wife, kids and parents. I am used to working away for long stints, but this time it was different. This time I was stuck in a war zone."

Tensions are still high on board because nearby ships have reportedly been hit by drones and debris. The crew has implemented continuous missile watch rotations while also maintaining routine tasks to keep morale intact during the indefinite wait.

To prevent isolation and psychological strain, Captain Kapoor has prioritised keeping his team engaged. Evenings are spent playing table tennis and sharing meals from recently replenished supplies delivered via smaller boats.

"We just don't want people to isolate themselves. That's when morale really hits rock bottom, and that is my priority," he added.

Despite these coping measures, there is limited confidence in Trump's proposed "Project Freedom," which involves US-guided navigation for ships stranded in the strait. Many sailors are still cautious because they have heard Iran and the US promise to reopen the route many times, but those promises have not yet come true.

"Nothing ever stays for long with Trump. There are ceasefires, and then there are no ceasefires. Iran lets us in, then they change their mind," Captain Kapoor lamented.

Humanitarian Conditions

The conditions on board many vessels are deteriorating rapidly due to the prolonged blockade

Many ships are reporting acute shortages of food and fresh drinking water.

Some crews have resorted to collecting water from air-conditioning drains to wash clothes and prepare food.

High levels of stress, fatigue, and feelings of abandonment are widespread among the crew.

While some ships have internet access, others face signal jamming or high roaming charges, making contact with loved ones difficult.



