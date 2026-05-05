"Not Looking For Fight": US Warns Iran Of Forceful Response If Ships Attacked

The United States says it is trying to keep tensions contained around the Strait of Hormuz, even as it warns of a forceful response if shipping lanes are targeted. Speaking on Tuesday, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stressed that Washington is not seeking escalation and that the current truce with Iran remains in place but drew a firm line on attacks against commercial vessels.

His remarks came as the US continued efforts to keep maritime traffic moving through the strategic waterway, which Tehran had shut after the outbreak of fighting with US and Israeli forces.

US "Not Looking For A Fight" Says Pete Hegseth

"We're not looking for a fight. But Iran also cannot be allowed to block innocent countries and their goods from an international waterway," Hegseth told reporters.

"If you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower," the Pentagon chief said.

Read | South Korea To Probe Ship Fire In Hormuz, Trump Blames Iranian Attack

Alongside him, senior military officials underlined that restraint should not be misread. Dan Caine, the top US military officer, said forces remain fully prepared to scale up operations if directed.

"No adversary should mistake our current restraint with a lack of resolve," said Caine, who spoke alongside Hegseth.

On Monday, US forces intercepted Iranian missiles and drones and destroyed several small boats deemed a threat to shipping, according to Brad Cooper, who oversees American military operations in the Middle East.

Even so, officials characterised these incidents as minor, with Caine calling them "low harassing fire" and Hegseth reiterating that "right now, the ceasefire certainly holds".

The broader crisis began after US and Israeli strikes on February 28 prompted Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy supplies, while Washington later tightened pressure by blocking Iranian ports. US President Donald Trump has since prolonged an initial two-week truce indefinitely, though the conflict's economic ripple effects continue to mount.

Read | Iran's Guards Release New Map Of Hormuz Strait Under Their Control

According to Caine, thousands remain stuck at sea due to the disruption. He noted there are currently "22,500 mariners embarked on more than 1,550 commercial vessels trapped in the Arabian Gulf, unable to transit".

Rather than escorting ships directly, the US says it has established a protected corridor through the strait, backed by layered defences including naval assets, aircraft and electronic warfare systems, to counter any threats.

US Says Operation Is Temporary

Hegseth indicated that this role is temporary and expects other nations to assume responsibility soon.

"We're stabilising the situation so commerce can flow again, but we expect the world to step up. At the appropriate time, and soon, we will hand responsibility back to you," he said.

"This is a temporary mission for us," Hegseth said, adding that the intent remains to hand control of the strait back to countries that need the waterway "a lot more than we do. ... We expect the world to step up."

At the same time, Washington has been squeezing Iran economically. Since mid-April, US naval forces have turned back dozens of vessels and warned companies against paying transit fees to Tehran, raising the threat of sanctions. The measures have significantly dented Iran's oil income, with US officials hoping the pressure will push Tehran toward concessions in negotiations over its nuclear programme and other disputes.

