No Mail, No Passage: Iran Launches New System To Regulate Hormuz Shipping

An e-mail permitting transit will be a pre-condition for ships to pass through the all-but-closed Strait of Hormuz, per a local report.

The state-run Press TV quoted Iranian authorities, which said the "sovereign governance system" now in effect in the strategic chokepoint, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes. Under this system, shipping companies planning to navigate the chokepoint will now receive electronic instructions from an address affiliated with the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA). These communications will detail specific "updated rules and requirements for passage" that must be followed by all international vessels.

Ships would be required to adjust their operations and obtain a "transit permit" before entering the waterway, which remains all but shut since a war erupted in the region after US and Israel attacked Iran.

Follow US-Iran Ceasefire Live Updates Here

Iran's parliament is also considering legislation that would formalise restrictions on vessels tied to Israel and the United States and introduce a toll system for other ships deemed non-hostile, Press TV reported.

The United States has also imposed restrictions affecting ships travelling to and from Iranian ports following unsuccessful post-ceasefire negotiations with Tehran in Islamabad on April 11 and 12. US President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would begin escorting ships out of the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning under what he called "Project Freedom," describing it as a humanitarian measure.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the country's joint military command, warned in a statement carried by the official IRNA news agency that "any foreign armed forces, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they intend to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz."

Trump on Wednesday put the plan on pause.

Iranian Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on that the "security of shipping and energy transit has been jeopardised by the United States and its allies through the violation of the ceasefire and the imposition of a blockade'."