Indian-Origin Entrepreneur In Dubai Calls Out US Government Over Lack Of Evacuation Support

Soups Ranjan, an Indian-origin CEO of the startup Sardine, has criticised the US government's evacuation efforts after being stranded in Dubai amid the escalating US-Iran conflict. Ranjan described feeling "demoralised and abandoned," reporting that he has been unable to secure a flight despite booking numerous options and has received no meaningful assistance.Ranjan described his situation in a post on X, explaining that he had travelled to Dubai for business meetings but has been stuck there as repeated flight cancellations have made it impossible to return to the United States. He said he had assumed the US administration would step in to assist citizens during the crisis, but in his view, there has been little concrete support.

After spending four days in what he described as a state of heightened anxiety and fear, Ranjan said he feels disheartened and let down. "After 4 days of adrenalin and constant fear, I feel demoralised and abandoned by our government. It's difficult watching other countries – UK, Israel, Spain, Italy and India – repatriate their citizens or ensure that commercial flights continue operating to bring them home," he wrote.

According to Ranjan, he reserved around twelve different tickets from Dubai to various destinations in the US, yet each one was eventually cancelled. He said he chose to become a naturalised American because he believed in the promise of the American dream and the idea that the country stands by its citizens in times of crisis. However, he now feels that faith has been shaken, not only for himself but also for thousands of other Americans who remain stranded abroad.

"I became a naturalized US citizen because I believe in the American dream, and the idea that in a crisis, America never leaves its citizens behind. I see that American dream being shattered not just for me, but for tens of thousands of other Americans left stranded," he added.

I am a proud US citizen and founder of a successful startup that employs 94 employees in the US and 180+ employees globally. I was in Dubai on a business trip meeting with financial institutions to help them fight financial fraud in the region, but now I am stranded.



I expected… — Soups Ranjan (@soupsranjan) March 3, 2026

In his post, the startup founder also outlined three requests to the US government: to ensure airlines maintain flights bound for the United States, to organise evacuations using commercial or military aircraft if required, and to establish an emergency hotline that genuinely connects stranded citizens with officials who can offer assistance.

Ranjan also claimed that the helpline number issued by the State Department only plays a recorded advisory indicating that Americans should not depend on government-supported evacuations at present. Although he is registered with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), he said he has received only standard, non-specific updates. When dialling the official contact number, he said the automated response informs callers that no evacuation flights are currently available.

He added that he is uncertain how Americans seeking evacuation are expected to reach authorities, saying that when he called the listed number, he encountered only a generic message. He stressed that he and many others urgently require help to make their way back home.