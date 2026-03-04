US Confirms Its Submarine Sank Iranian Warship Off Sri Lanka Coast

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the US sank an Iranian warship near Sri Lanka with a torpedo on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the Sri Lankan navy reported that the IRIS Dena sank in the Indian Ocean. Almost 150 went missing, and several sailors died after the frigate sank.

"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth told reporters.

He added that the strike was the first such attack on an enemy since World War II.