A former OpenAI board member has issued a sobering warning that there was no universal 'kill switch' or emergency shutdown mechanism if an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model decided to go rogue. Speaking to Fox News, Helen Toner, executive director of Georgetown University's Centre for Security and Emerging Technology, addressed the challenges posed by growing cybersecurity threats.

"There's not gonna be a single kill switch that can fix all our problems, unfortunately," Toner warned. "There's definitely different layers of places where you can put in emergency overrides, emergency shutdowns that are going to be able to pull back from some types of challenges."

Toner explained that there were AI systems that were running on computing power over which people in the US might not have any control, making them harder to regulate.

"The way that AI works, it's possible to have AI systems that are running on computing power that you don't control, that, you know, humans are in charge of, that aren't subject to US jurisdiction, or that are running fully autonomously. So I think we need to be realistic about, uh, to what extent kill switches can fix our problems, which is, you know, maybe to some extent, but not completely," she said.

As for trusting China in the AI race, Toner said both the countries needed to work together to ensure that the technology does not harm the ordinary people.

"I think trusting China is not going to be the way we solve anything. But I also think we have to really avoid the situation where we say, look, U.S. companies are building this technology that they tell us is incredibly dangerous, we think is incredibly dangerous, but we have no choice, we have to go ahead with this incredibly risky activity because if we don't then China will do this incredibly risky thing," she said.

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AI Causing Chernobyl-Like Event

Earlier this month, Geoffrey Hinton, regarded by many as the 'godfather of AI' warned of a Chernobyl-like event in the future where AI might trigger a temporary blackout of financial or power systems.

"Either later this year or next year we'll see Chernobyl, and that may be enough to make people really pay attention," said Hinton. "Can you imagine what would happen? We could recover from it [but] that would make them sit up and take notice."

The 78-year-old also called out the likes of Sam Altman and Elon Musk among other AI leaders who had been participating in the race to develop the next superior AI model that could corner the market share.

"I think [Mark] Zuckerberg and [Elon] Musk and Sam Altman, they understand the risks, and they don't give a sh*t. They'd rather have the money. That's my belief," said Hinton.

Hinton has previously warned that the technology could get out of hand if AI chatbots manage to develop their own language. He added that AI has already demonstrated that it can think terrible thoughts