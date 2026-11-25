Artificial intelligence consumes less water per dollar spent than almond milk or golf, according to a new study from Enverus Intelligence Research.

The report puts $25 a month of AI spending at about 1.9 gallons of water consumption, including water used to generate the electricity that powers data centers.

According to the report, $25 spent on almond milk consumes 308 gallons of water, while the same amount spent on golf course green fees consumes 679 gallons

Household electricity on an all-natural-gas grid consumes about 31 gallons for the same spending, says the report

Enverus' report, "Data Center Water Use | Setting the Record Straight," compares water consumption using a consistent monthly spending benchmark

"If a typical consumer is worried about their water footprint, skipping one almond latte a week does more than giving up AI chatbots entirely," said Ryan Luther, director of Energy Transition Research at the firm

About 90% of the water attributed to running AI models is consumed at power plants rather than data centers, the report found

Enverus said a modern hyperscale data center campus consumes about 32,100 gallons of water per acre per month, less than rice, almonds or alfalfa, and similar to an average US golf course.

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