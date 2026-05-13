Ex-Google Contractor Claims Indian Employees Favour Fellow Indians In Hiring: "There's A Network"

A former contractor at Google, Stephen Vivien, has sparked controversy after alleging in a documentary focused on the H-1B visa system that Indian employees in Silicon Valley operated close-knit hiring networks that favoured fellow Indians. During the discussion, Vivien claimed he worked alongside H-1B employees from multiple countries while at Google but alleged that Indian workers often helped each other secure jobs by sharing information about openings and providing insights into interview patterns.

"What I saw was that Indians were hiring Indians, or Indians were telling other Indians about potential openings and positioning their friends to get the job,” he claimed.

He further claimed that some candidates received confidential interview-related details from friends already inside the company.

"And there's a network, which I didn't begin to totally understand. One thing I did observe was that when one Indian guy would be coming up for his interview, the other Indian guys who had gotten hired would recall and share the questions, the interview questions that they had with the fellow who was about to be interviewed," he added.

Vivien said he became aware of the alleged practice after befriending an Indian colleague who, according to him, shared interview questions and internal hiring information. He alleged that certain employees intentionally positioned friends and acquaintances for roles within the company.

"And so I was privy to it because I befriended one of the Indian guys, and he gave me the questions. There was a dishonesty factor because, you know, the questions were totally confidential, supposedly," he said.

The former contractor also spoke about a separate workplace experience that left him frustrated. He said he was asked to train replacements before his team's work was offshored to India, the Philippines, and Ireland.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions across social media and tech circles. Many users accused Vivien of making sweeping generalisations and promoting racially biased narratives based on anecdotal experiences. Among them was political scientist Richard Hanania, who argued that the success of Indian-origin professionals in the tech industry is rooted in merit and technical expertise rather than favoritism.

At the same time, some tech workers online said insular referral networks and internal favoritism are common across major software companies, though they argued such practices are not limited to any one nationality or ethnic group. His comments continue to fuel debate around hiring culture, workplace diversity, and the role of referral networks in Silicon Valley.